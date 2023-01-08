GE’s spinoff deserves healthy skepticism

But newly spun-off companies often come with some baggage and need to be examined closely. In recent years, they have often become a way for large companies to bid goodbye to underperforming units while slapping some unwanted debt on the new company. A closer look at Morgan Stanley’s list reveals that the most recent spinoffs have underperformed the S&P 500, with older, more successful ones like AbbVie (spun off from Abbott) and Covidien (spun off from Tyco and later acquired by Medtronic) skewing the numbers. Of the five most recent spinoffs in Morgan Stanley’s list—SeaSpine Holdings, Varex Imaging, Alcon, Siemens Healthineers and Envista Holdings—only Siemens Healthineers outperformed the S&P 500 two years on from the transaction.