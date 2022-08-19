Online grocery application, Blinkit has started printout services at your doorstep in just 11 minutes in few areas of Delhi-NCR. It will charge an amount of ₹9 per page for black and white printouts, while ₹19 for colored. The service will now help the users to get their documents printed delivered quickly to their location by just uploading them on the Blinkit application.

Jitesh Goel, product manager at Blinkit made this announcement on Linkedln. He wrote, "We at Blinkit are giving printouts in minutes in a few areas now. Have never had a printer at home and getting it from a cyber cafe or library or neighbors or offices has always been cumbersome, specially when it’s needed at the point of approaching deadlines".

“This should be really useful, specially at the rates it is available at," Goel added.

He informed that the printout services on Blinkit is available from 6 am to 12 midnight. Customers do not require to have bulk copies to get printouts as it has set no minimum order requirement for availing this new service yet.

For privacy and security purposes, the organization said that the uploaded documents will be deleted from Blinkit server, once printed. Take a look at printout services on Blinkit app below,

View Full Image Blinkit has started print out services in few areas. (Screengrab from the mobile application)

Know more about printout services on Blinkit?

The customers need to check if the service is available in your location and then upload on the given link. You can upload the documents through Blinkit app using "upload file button". One can upload and print documents in all popular image formats like jpeg, jpg, png and pdf files.

The service supports standard printing options, that is, black and while, colored, single sided, and double-sided printouts. It also clarifies that all files are safe, secure and produced under GDPR complaint conditions. In case of problems, the customer can live chat from order summary page so we can refund or re-send the order.

Blinket, which was acquired by food delivery app Zomato for ₹4,447 crore, said that the customers can get printout delivery in just few minutes, if the service is available in their areas.