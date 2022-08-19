Get printouts at your doorstep through Blinkit app! Read here to know process2 min read . Updated: 19 Aug 2022, 12:12 PM IST
Online grocery application, Blinkit has started printout services at your doorstep in just 11 minutes in few areas of Delhi-NCR. It will charge an amount of ₹9 per page for black and white printouts, while ₹19 for colored. The service will now help the users to get their documents printed delivered quickly to their location by just uploading them on the Blinkit application.