Get printouts at your doorstep through Blinkit app! Read here to know process

Online grocery application, Blinkit has started printout services at your doorstep in just 11 minutes in few areas of Delhi-NCR. It will charge an amount of ₹9 per page for black and white printouts, while ₹19 for colored. The service will now help the users to get their documents printed delivered quickly to their location by just uploading them on the Blinkit application.

