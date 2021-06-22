The day after India set a record for highest single-day COVID vaccination , Google released an animated doodle to encourage people to get jabbed. In a simple message, the company says - "Get vaccinated. Wear a mask. Save lives".

On clicking on the doodle, the user is taken to a landing page full of vaccine-related information including nearby vaccine centres, link to CoWin portal, etc

Google said, as COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, help stop the spread by finding a local vaccine site and following these steps for prevention.

"Learn more about resources to help you and your communities stay informed and connected, and the latest ways we're responding," the company added.

In the animated doodle, all six letters are seen wearing face masks. And, they break into flurry as they get jabbed. Letter 'e' is the vaccinator here.

View Full Image In the animated doodle, all six letters are seen wearing face masks.

India's vaccinations hit record with free COVID shots

India gave out a record 8.3 million vaccine doses on Monday under a federal campaign to inoculate all adults for free after weeks of criticism that a chaotic rollout had worsened a second wave that killed hundreds of thousands.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government would buy 75% of all vaccines from drug makers and distribute them for free to states, which along with private hospitals had earlier been buying shots for people aged 18-45.

India's previous record of 4.5 million doses was on April 5, followed by a sharp decline with average daily inoculation falling below 3 million.

The country is using domestically made doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and Indian company Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. The government is attempting to secure foreign vaccines such as Pfizer's and has waived strict rules to allow quicker imports.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!