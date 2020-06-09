NEW DELHI : As only 5% of companies in India are planning to hire new employees, India's job market appears to be at its worst in the last 15 years due to the coronavirus -induced lockdow, according to a survey report released today.

"Hiring prospects are the weakest reported since the survey began 15 years ago, declining by 7 percentage points when compared with the previous quarter and by 9 percentage points in comparison with last year at this time," ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey that covered 695 employers across India said.

It estimates that the net employment outlook stands at 5% for the July-September quarter.

Sectors which will lead the job market are likely to be the mining and construction, finance, insurance and real estate sectors. "The strongest hiring pace is recorded in medium sized organizations followed by the large sized and small sized organizations. From a region perspective, North and South regions indicate a more positive outlook compared to the West and East," the report said.

“Corporate India is rationalizing its workforce in response to the economic slowdown. It is indeed a “wait and watch" game as organizations are gearing up for the post lockdown era where they anticipate an upsurge in demand. India is optimistic and the Government’s stimulus economy package may boost the economic activities across sectors. The Government does have its focus on the employment ratio of the country. Both these elements may bring a fresh ray of hope for the Job seekers before the end of this financial year," Sandeep Gulati, Group Managing Director of ManpowerGroup India, said.

