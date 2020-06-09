Getting a new job has never been this bad in the last 15 years: Survey

“Corporate India is rationalizing its workforce in response to the economic slowdown. It is indeed a “wait and watch" game as organizations are gearing up for the post lockdown era where they anticipate an upsurge in demand. India is optimistic and the Government’s stimulus economy package may boost the economic activities across sectors. The Government does have its focus on the employment ratio of the country. Both these elements may bring a fresh ray of hope for the Job seekers before the end of this financial year," Sandeep Gulati, Group Managing Director of ManpowerGroup India, said.