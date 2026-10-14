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Getty Images to go private, planning 'prepackaged' bankruptcy amid $2.1 billion debt- Here's what we know

Sneha Biswas
Published14 Oct 2026, 10:55 PM IST
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Popular US photography company Getty Images is set to go private after filing for bankruptcy by the end of 2026, reported Reuters. The company made the announcement on Monday after a restructuring ​agreement that the visual-content provider is expected to close this year.

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This comes after Getty Images reported a total debt of $2.1 billion as of June 30, 2026.

Getty Images planning bankruptcy filing

Getty, which frequently partners with AFP among several other global media companies, said members of the Getty Family and affiliates of Koch Equity Development will invest up to $533 million of new equity to pay down debt under the restructuring.

Getty "reached agreement with all of its major financial stakeholder groups on the terms of a comprehensive restructuring," the company said.

(This is a developing story)

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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HomeCompaniesNewsGetty Images to go private, planning 'prepackaged' bankruptcy amid $2.1 billion debt- Here's what we know
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