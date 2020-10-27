GetVantage raises $5 million in funding led by Chiratae Ventures

“India’s new economy is on the cusp of explosive growth fueled by a growing number of digital-first and D2C brands. GetVantage’s revenue-based financing model will be a key enabler of this growth. We also see strong synergies between GetVantage and our India portfolio of 23 digital startups, and believe that GetVantage will be used by thousands of high-growth businesses in the coming months," said Munehiko Eto, MD of Dream Incubator (DI) India. Unlike traditional funding sources, GetVantage doesn’t require business owners to give up equity or control via board seats, or warrants. The revenue-based financing model has started to gain prominence in foreign markets, with firms like Canada-based Clearbanc, US-based Lighter Capital, and London-based Uncapped are driving adoption in North American and European markets.