Gevra coal mine gets environmental nod for expansion
The expansion aligns with India's aim of achieving self-sufficiency in coal production and phasing out imports for power generation by FY26
New Delhi: The coal ministry on Tuesday said that Gevra mine, operated by South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL) in Chhattisgarh, has received environmental clearance to boost its production capacity to 70 million tonnes per annum. The expansion will position Gevra as the largest coal mine in Asia, overtaking Indonesia's Sangatta mine in coal production.