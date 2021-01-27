GHIL enters into agreement to raise $300 million bond issue

"GHIAL has entered into a Purchase Agreement to issue and allot US$ 300 Mn (million) 4.75% senior secured notes of 5 year tenure (the “Notes"). The proceeds from the Notes will be used towards the capital expenditure with respect to the master plan (expansion) of the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Hyderabad, increasing the capacity of the Airport to 34 Mn Passengers Per Annum," GMR Group said in a statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}