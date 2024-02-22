Ghost Kitchens India raises $5 million for expansion
Ghost Kitchens India was founded in 2019 and owns about 15 cloud kitchens in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Its technology is also used in 1,200 cloud kitchens of 150 restaurant companies in 40 cities.
New Delhi: Ghost Kitchens India, a Mumbai-based food-tech platform that creates and runs cloud kitchens, has raised $5 million in a Series A funding round led by Ahmedabad-based GVFL Limited. The round, a mix of equity and debt, also saw participation from NB Ventures, LetsVenture, Lead Angels, and existing investors such as Yuj Ventures, Dholakia Ventures, and actor Rana Daggubati.