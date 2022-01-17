Giant stock swings kick off 2022

Some of last week’s earnings reports showed that corporations’ results are cooling or have been dented by the Omicron variant of Covid-19. Delta Air Lines Inc. said that the Omicron variant hurt fourth-quarter results and would likely crimp demand in the near future. Results from the big banks showed that the pandemic profits they churned out are starting to ebb. Meanwhile, fresh economic data showed that spending and manufacturing activity slowed to end 2021, while consumers’ opinions on the economy are worsening. In the coming week, investors will be parsing results from Procter & Gamble Co. and United Airlines Holdings Inc. for clues on how companies are managing higher prices and labor shortages.

