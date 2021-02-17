Gibraltar Tech buys HCL arm for 147 crore

Gibraltar Tech buys HCL arm for ₹147 crore1 min read . Updated: 17 Feb 2021, 06:49 AM IST
As part of the deal, the AI-based digital solutions company will absorb the assets, 800 employees and customer contracts managed by HCL Infotech
UAE-based Gibraltar Technologies (GT) has acquired HCL Infotech Ltd, part of India’s HCL group, for 74.6 million dirhams (about ₹147 crore). As part of the deal, the AI-based digital solutions company will absorb the assets, 800 employees and customer contracts managed by HCL Infotech.
Gilbraltar Technologies said in a statement on Tuesday that it hopes to strengthen and grow its service offerings and offer better solutions to customers by combining its 20-year-long experience servicing large government organizations in the Middle East with the organizational capabilities of HCL Infotech.
Amazon has acquired Australia-based Shopify competitor Selz1 min read . 12:59 AM IST
Johnson & Johnson seeks vaccine approval from EU1 min read . 12:46 AM IST
4 Startup Accelerators in India every startup founders should know2 min read . 16 Feb 2021
IndusInd Bank promoters pledge 42.7 mn or 5.6% stake with Catalyst Trusteeship1 min read . 16 Feb 2021
Also Read | Life lessons from Covidien era start-ups
“Our corporate mission is to become the region’s leading IT and digital company and this acquisition brings us one step closer to accomplishing our goals," said Khadeer Peer Shariff S S, CEO of Gibraltar Technologies.
He said HCL Infotech’s experience in managing the world’s largest biometric system and their expertise in defence, power and e-government-related projects would help Gilbraltar Technologies gain a competitive edge.
“This acquisition not only unlocks a huge market potential for GT, but also comes as a positive move for our partners, customers, employees and shareholders in the middle east," added Khadeer.
Last week, HCL Infosystems, the parent of HCL Infotech, reported a loss of ₹34.32 crore in December quarter.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.