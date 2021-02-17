Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Gibraltar Tech buys HCL arm for 147 crore
HCL Infosystems has a distribution network that encompasses over 1, 00,000 retail outlets, 800 direct distributors and 12,400 channel partners across 15,000 towns and 664 districts. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

Gibraltar Tech buys HCL arm for 147 crore

1 min read . 06:49 AM IST Nandita Mathur

As part of the deal, the AI-based digital solutions company will absorb the assets, 800 employees and customer contracts managed by HCL Infotech

UAE-based Gibraltar Technologies (GT) has acquired HCL Infotech Ltd, part of India’s HCL group, for 74.6 million dirhams (about 147 crore). As part of the deal, the AI-based digital solutions company will absorb the assets, 800 employees and customer contracts managed by HCL Infotech.

Gilbraltar Technologies said in a statement on Tuesday that it hopes to strengthen and grow its service offerings and offer better solutions to customers by combining its 20-year-long experience servicing large government organizations in the Middle East with the organizational capabilities of HCL Infotech.

Also Read | Life lessons from Covidien era start-ups

“Our corporate mission is to become the region’s leading IT and digital company and this acquisition brings us one step closer to accomplishing our goals," said Khadeer Peer Shariff S S, CEO of Gibraltar Technologies.

He said HCL Infotech’s experience in managing the world’s largest biometric system and their expertise in defence, power and e-government-related projects would help Gilbraltar Technologies gain a competitive edge.

“This acquisition not only unlocks a huge market potential for GT, but also comes as a positive move for our partners, customers, employees and shareholders in the middle east," added Khadeer.

Last week, HCL Infosystems, the parent of HCL Infotech, reported a loss of 34.32 crore in December quarter.

