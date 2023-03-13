Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Companies / News /  GIC, ADIA buy Sona stake from Blackstone

GIC, ADIA buy Sona stake from Blackstone

1 min read . 12:25 AM IST Ranjani Raghavan
Blackstone sold around 120 million shares for 410 apiece, or about 4,917 crore ($600 million) on Monday in a block trade.

GIC acquired shares worth about 993 crore ($120 million)

Mumbai: Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), and a clutch of other investors purchased shares of Sona BLW Precision Holding (Sona Comstar), as private equity Blackstone Inc. sold its 20.5% stake in the auto components firm.

Mumbai: Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), and a clutch of other investors purchased shares of Sona BLW Precision Holding (Sona Comstar), as private equity Blackstone Inc. sold its 20.5% stake in the auto components firm.

GIC acquired shares worth about 993 crore ($120 million), according to data from the BSE. Monetary Authority of Singapore purchased shares worth 237 crore.

GIC acquired shares worth about 993 crore ($120 million), according to data from the BSE. Monetary Authority of Singapore purchased shares worth 237 crore.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Blackstone sold around 120 million shares for 410 apiece, or about 4,917 crore ($600 million) on Monday in a block trade. Investors also included HDFC Mutual Fund, Societe Generale, BNP Paribas and the affiliates of Fidelity. ADIA may have picked up shares worth $150 million, a person in the know said, but the exchanges were not informed about it.

The trade was arranged by JM Financial. Shares were sold at a discount to Friday’s stock price of 436.9 apiece. Sona BLW shares ended the day at 409.85 apiece, down 6.06%. The deal is one of Blackstone’s most profitable exits in India.

Sona Comstar’s strategy is well set with a strong order book and business development plans. It is well-placed to play an important role in the global transition to green and safer mobility, said Amit Dixit, head of Blackstone PE in Asia.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

Sunjay Kapur, non-executive chairman of Sona Comstar said Blackstone had supported strategic acquisitions and R&D investments, and enabled it to go public last year with their capital markets expertise.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ranjani Raghavan

Ranjani Raghavan writes about the Indian investment ecosystem with a focus on venture capital, private equity and startups. Outside of work, she enjoys sketching and birding. You can find her @ranjanir_
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP