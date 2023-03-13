GIC, ADIA buy Sona stake from Blackstone

Blackstone sold around 120 million shares for ₹410 apiece, or about ₹4,917 crore ($600 million) on Monday in a block trade. Investors also included HDFC Mutual Fund, Societe Generale, BNP Paribas and the affiliates of Fidelity. ADIA may have picked up shares worth $150 million, a person in the know said, but the exchanges were not informed about it.

