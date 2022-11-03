GIC, ESR form $600 mn JV to acquire core industrial, logistics assets in India

“Capital partner support has been key to the growth of ESR’s new economy real estate platform. This stems from our long and deep strategic relationship, covering multiple geographies and funds. As APAC’s largest real estate asset manager, ESR’s integrated fund management platform has provided our capital partners with access to some of the world’s best secular growth opportunities propelled by the positive trends of e-commerce and digital transformation," said Jeffrey Shen and Stuart Gibson, ESR Co-founders and Co-CEOs, in a joint statement.