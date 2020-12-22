GIC, ESR form $750 million JV to invest in industrial, logistics realty in India

BENGALURU : Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd and ESR Cayman Ltd on Tuesday entered into an 80:20 partnership, to set up a $750 million joint venture to develop and acquire industrial and logistics assets in India.

The JV will develop and own industrial, logistics facilities as well as acquire core or operational assets, focusing on Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities.

The transaction is subject to relevant regulatory approvals.

The JV will be seeded with a 2.2 million sq ft build-to-core asset near Mumbai and Thane.

Kishore Gotety, co-head (Asia ex-China) of real estate, GIC, said, “Continued e-commerce growth in India over the long term, reinforced by rising internet penetration, is expected to drive strong demand for industrial and logistics assets. This is further supported by the emphasis on infrastructure development, changing supply chains, and low vacancy levels. This joint venture is well-positioned to benefit from these tailwinds, bring institutional-grade assets into this market, and generate resilient returns."

The industrial and logistics segment has emerged to become a key growth driver of the real estate sector. Continued e-commerce expansion, increasing infrastructure investment, supply chain modernisation and favourable government policies are expected to drive the consolidation of logistics real estate and booming demand for Grade A logistics infrastructure.

Lee Kok Sun, chief investment officer of real estate, GIC, said, “GIC has been investing in India for more than a decade, and this investment is a testament to our confidence in the long-term potential of this market."

“…This strategic partnership provides us with immediate scale to capitalize on the early growth stages of India’s rapidly modernising industrial and logistics landscape and tap high growth potential opportunities and further expand our industrial and logistics portfolio," said Abhijit Malkani and Jai Mirpuri, country heads, ESR India.

Despite the pandemic-led disruption, 3PL firms and e-commerce operators accounted for more than half of the leasing activity, followed by engineering and manufacturing firms, CBRE said in a recent note. Hyperlocal delivery gained steam during the pandemic as e-commerce players began sourcing their deliveries from neighbourhood stores to meet customer demand.

Occupiers are now adapting a modern, networked supply chain ecosystem that lays emphasis on near-shoring capability, sustainability and agility, thereby ensuring timely and transparent data flow among stakeholders. This digitization is also moving towards warehousing facilities where, going forward, the use of AI, IoT and Big Data would result in the creation of smarter warehouses that would significantly improve supply chain efficiencies, CBRE said.

