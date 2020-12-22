GIC, ESR form $750 million JV to invest in industrial, logistics realty in India

Kishore Gotety, co-head (Asia ex-China) of real estate, GIC, said, “Continued e-commerce growth in India over the long term, reinforced by rising internet penetration, is expected to drive strong demand for industrial and logistics assets. This is further supported by the emphasis on infrastructure development, changing supply chains, and low vacancy levels. This joint venture is well-positioned to benefit from these tailwinds, bring institutional-grade assets into this market, and generate resilient returns."