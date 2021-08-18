1 min read.Updated: 18 Aug 2021, 07:35 PM ISTLivemint
GIC Housing Finance on Wednesday informed that it would seek shareholders' approval to raise up to ₹2,500 crore in debt capital, during its annual general meeting (AGM) next month. The next AGM for the company is scheduled on September 27.
GIC Housing Finance said in its regulatory filing, "Shareholders' approval is being sought in the aforesaid 31st AGM of the company for fundraising by way of issue of redeemable non-convertible debentures/bonds on a private placement basis up to aggregate the limit of ₹2,500 crore."