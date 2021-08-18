Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >News >GIC Housing Finance to raise up to 2,500 crore in debt capital; seeks shareholders' nod

GIC Housing Finance to raise up to 2,500 crore in debt capital; seeks shareholders' nod

The next AGM for the company is scheduled on September 27.
1 min read . 07:35 PM IST Livemint

  • Shareholders' approval is being sought in the aforesaid 31st AGM of the company for fundraising by way of issue of redeemable non-convertible debentures/bonds on a private placement basis up to aggregate the limit of 2,500 crore, company said

GIC Housing Finance on Wednesday informed that it would seek shareholders' approval to raise up to 2,500 crore in debt capital, during its annual general meeting (AGM) next month. The next AGM for the company is scheduled on September 27.

GIC Housing Finance said in its regulatory filing, "Shareholders' approval is being sought in the aforesaid 31st AGM of the company for fundraising by way of issue of redeemable non-convertible debentures/bonds on a private placement basis up to aggregate the limit of 2,500 crore." 

The meeting will be conducted via video conferencing. 

It added that the proposed funds are to be raised in one or more tranches.

Further, the company said the AGM will also decide on the dividend to be paid by the company. "The dividend will be paid (if approved at AGM) on or after October 7, 2021," it added.

Shares of GIC Housing on Wednesday fell 2.23 per cent to close at 140.45 apiece on the BSE.

