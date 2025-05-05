Companies
GIC-backed Asia Healthcare Holdings to acquire Dr Dangs Labs
SummaryThis would be the fourth buy for Asia Healthcare Holdings, after Motherhood Hospitals, Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology and Nova IVF
MUMBAI : Asia Healthcare Holdings (AHH), backed by Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC, is set to acquire a majority stake in Dr Dangs Labs, a diagnostic chain operating in Delhi and Gurugram, according to two people aware of the development.
