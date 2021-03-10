GICs in India transform to become revenue drivers

“It’s like an internal chargeback mechanism. GICs are now expected to not just provide technology support but also generate revenue by winning IT deals on their own. Besides, as GICs are developing their own products, they are also trying to sell to the market," said Harish Pillai, director and country head, Randstad Sourceright India, a talent management solution provider. "The parent companies are clear that if they are investing in a GIC, they should not merely be a cost centre but should be self-sufficient and generate revenues as well."

