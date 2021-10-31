Gig companies can’t take everyone for a ride

The FTC said a recipient’s presence on its list “doesn’t in any way suggest that it has engaged in deceptive or unfair conduct." Still, it is a sure sign of more heightened scrutiny. In an interview for this article, Lois Greisman, associate director for marketing practices at the FTC, said the notice was meant to be a reminder that there are lots of enforcement eyes on the marketplace right now. That could add pressure for companies already finding it difficult to attract enough workers.