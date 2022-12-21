Gig work takes off as skilled workers, employers sign up

The staffing firm said India has 7.7 million gig workers, which is expected to expand to 23.5 million by 2029-30. While 47% of gig work is in medium-skilled jobs, 22% is for high-skilled and 31% is required for low-skilled jobs. A gig worker earns 18,000-25,000 per month, depending on the location and industry. “From April 2020 to September 2022, IT firms hired over 120,000 people," said Sabharwal. Infosys is the first among IT service companies to recognize the need for a gig workforce, and is ready to let them work for external jobs and projects.