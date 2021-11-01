Gig workers find new homes on shifting consumer choices

MUMBAI : The preference among consumers to shop online continues unabated despite the easing of curbs that allowed most offline stores to operate at full strength in recent months. Companies offering on-demand workforce and temporary jobs have seen increased demand for grey-collar gigs not only in e-commerce, but also across automobile, banking and financial services sectors, which tweaked business models to reach out to customers in preferred locations, especially in smaller towns and cities, market participants said.

