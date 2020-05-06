NEW DELHI : Gilead Science Inc is planning to grant long-term licenses to Indian drug-makers for generic versions of its promising covid-19 drug remdesivir, even as health activists are pushing the government to revoke the three patents given to the US-based firm citing procedural issues.

Late Tuesday, the US based firm said it is in discussions with “some of the world’s leading chemical and pharmaceutical manufacturing companies" to produce remdesivir for Europe, Asia and the developing world through at least 2022, while also negotiating long-term voluntary licenses with several generic drugmakers in India and Pakistan for developing countries.

“Gilead will provide appropriate technology transfers to facilitate this production. Finally, the company is in active discussions with the Medicines Patent Pool, which Gilead has partnered with for many years, to license remdesivir for developing countries," the company said.

While Gilead did not name the Indian companies that are involved in the discussion, four sources in the know told Mint that Cipla and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd are part of the discussions.

“We do not comment on market speculations," a spokesperson for Dr Reddy’s said, while Cipla declined to comment on the talks.

Gilead’s announcement comes on the back of the company receiving the US Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for the drug last week after National Institute of Health’s (NIH) clinical trials showed “promising results".

The announcement comes even as health activist groups like Third World Network (TWN) and Cancer Patient Aid Association (CPAA) push the Indian government to revoke the patent on remdesivir citing procedural lapses by the patent office in granting them.

TWN on Tuesday asked the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and other government departments to use section 66 of The Patents Act to revoke the company’s patents in public interest.

The activist group has asked the government to revoke the patents on grounds that the first patent just provided general diagrams of possible compounds which could treat flaviviridae virus infections without testing it.

While the patent application, filed in 2009 and granted in 2016, disclosed remdesivir in the possible formulae for the chemical compound, it did not specifically mention the drug. Also, there were no tests conducted to prove it worked, TWN said. Mint has seen copies of the company’s patent application.

The advocacy group has contended that the grant of patent did not meet the guidelines that state tests should be conducted for compounds for which drug patents are sought.

Under section 3(c) of India’s Patents Act states that “the mere discovery of a scientific principle or the formulation of an abstract theory..." does not make a product application eligible for a patent.

Gilead filed two more patents in 2011 and 2015, which were granted in September last year and February, and these specifically mentioned remdesivir, but since the drug was already disclosed in the first patent, TWN said that the drug should not even have been eligible for the patent.

CPAA had written a similar letter last month, raising questions on the legality of the patents.

The primary concern for activists about the patent of Gilead stems from the fact that public funding and resources are contributing to the drug’s development for covid-19, as well as the company’s history of pricing of new drugs exorbitantly, most prominently for the anti-hepatitis C drug Sovaldi.

“Gilead Sciences has patents on the drug in more than 70 countries that may block generic versions from entering the market until 2031. It is unacceptable for remdesivir to be put under one company’s exclusive control," Leena Menghaney, South Asia head for Médecins Sans Frontières’ (MSF) Access Campaign, said in a statement.

Gilead has not given a price for the drug yet, and the fair price estimates for the drug have varied. While researchers at the University of Liverpool have estimate the cost of the drug at $9 per course based on the cost of production, another study by US-based Institute for Clinical and Economic Review has said that a price of approximately $4,500 per treatment course based on the assumption of mortality benefit calculated in the NIH trial.

