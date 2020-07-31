Gilead Sciences Inc. said Thursday it expects to make more than 2 million doses of Covid-19 treatment remdesivir by the end of the year.

In May, the antiviral therapy received an emergency-use authorization to treat Covid-19 after a major trial found it sped recovery by about four days in hospitalized patients. It is already being used in clinical practice.

In its second-quarter earnings report, Gilead said it expects adjusted earnings per share of $6.25 to $7.65, higher than the $6.74 that analysts had expected, according to Bloomberg data. The company also said it will study the use of remdesivir earlier in Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in upcoming trials as well as in combination “with other therapies and in additional patient groups."

“In addition to the critical work of advancing remdesivir, we have continued to strengthen our presence in immuno-oncology," Daniel O’Day, the company’s chairman and chief executive office, said in a statement. Gilead agreed to buy Forty Seven, a maker of drugs that harness the immune system to fight tumors, in March for $4.9 billion.

Gilead said in June it will charge U.S. hospitals about $3,120 for a course of remdesivir for most patients. The European Commission also signed a 63 million-euro ($74 million) contract with the company this week to supply the drug beginning next month.

In its earnings report, Foster City, California-based Gilead said it has completed the donation of its existing stock of 1.5 million doses of the drug.

In addition to having manufactured more than two million remdesivir treatment courses by the end of this year, Gilead said it expects to manufacture several million more courses in 2021.





This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated