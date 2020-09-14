Gilead’s $20 billion gamble

Recent Gilead purchases, such as the $11 billion it paid for Kite Pharma in 2017, have so far failed to diversify the company’s revenue sources. And investor enthusiasm for the Covid-19 treatment remdesivir has all but vanished after a brief period of euphoria. Gilead’s shares trade at about nine times adjusted earnings and yield more than 4%. While attractive on paper, biotech investors almost always prefer growth opportunities over current income. Meanwhile, Gilead certainly can afford to splash out: It had more than $21 billion in cash on its balance sheet at the end of June.