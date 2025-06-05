A new shot prevents HIV—and breathes new life into a stagnant biotech
David Wainer , The Wall Street Journal 3 min read 05 Jun 2025, 03:42 PM IST
Summary
After years of stagnation, Gilead is betting that a twice-yearly HIV shot can restart its growth engine.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Later this month, the Food and Drug Administration is widely expected to approve a groundbreaking twice-yearly injection to prevent HIV—a milestone in the decadeslong fight against a once-devastating disease.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story