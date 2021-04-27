Gilead to donate at least 450,000 doses of remdesivir to India

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI : US-based Gilead Sciences Inc. will donate at least 450,000 vials of Veklury, the company’s brand of remdesivir, to the Indian government to help address the immediate needs in the country, which is currently struggling with the second wave of the covid-19 pandemic.

Apart from donating the drugs, of which it is innovator and patent holder, Gilead Sciences will also provide its voluntary licensing partners technical assistance, support for addition of new local manufacturing facilities and donation of active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) to rapidly scale up production of remdesivir, the company said.

Gilead had in May signed a voluntary licensing agreement with seven Indian companies—Cadila Healthcare, Syngene International, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Cipla, Viatris (which was earlier Mylan), Jubilant Generics and Hetero Healthcare—to contract manufacture the intravenous drug. Syngene has also partnered with Sun Pharmaceutical Industries to manufacture the drug.

The US-based firm will also provide support to voluntary licensees based outside of India to increase their production capacity in order to safeguard against disruption of supply to 126 other low- and middle-income countries included as part of the voluntary licenses. The support will include the donation of API to licensees to accelerate production.

Outside India, Gilead has voluntary licensing pacts with Pakistan-based Ferozsons Laboratories and Egypt-based Eva Pharma for manufacturing remdesivir.

With covid-19 cases in India surging to record levels, the central government had earlier this month given fast-tracked approvals for the companies to manufacture remdesivir, allowing them to more than double their combined capacity to around 7.8 million vials per month.

Ramping up production and the price cut comes at a time when India is facing a sharp surge in covid-19 cases, which has left hospitals full in many parts of the country. On Monday, India added over 319,000 new cases, while over 2,700 people died. While caseload had fallen from a global record of 354,653 a day earlier, it was over 300,000 for the sixth consecutive day.