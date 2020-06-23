US drugmaker Gilead Sciences said it will begin clinical trials in August for an inhaled version of its antiviral drug remdesivir for the treatment of covid-19.

“Remdesivir, our investigational antiviral medicine, is currently given to patients intravenously through daily infusions in the hospital," the company said in a statement late on Monday, adding that the inhaled formulation would be administered through a nebulizer, which could potentially allow for easier administration outside a hospital setup, at early stages of the disease. This could have significant implications in helping stem the tide of the pandemic.

In India, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation on Saturday approved the manufacturing and marketing of remdesivir by Hetero and Cipla for “restricted emergency use" among hospitalized covid patients. Cipla launched its version of remdesivir 100 mg vial under the cipremi brand, while Hetero’s product will be sold as covifor.

“The inhaled formulation studies are one means of exploring the use of remdesivir in the earlier stages of covid-19. We will also conduct trials using intravenous infusions in outpatient settings such as nursing homes," said Daniel O’Day, CEO, Gilead Sciences. “For patients who are at high risk of disease progression, it could be particularly beneficial to start treatment outside the hospital."

