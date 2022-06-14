Gilead’s string of busts presents opportunity

But biotechnology giant Gilead Sciences has had a truly awful string of bad luck, spending over $40 billion in the past five years with little to show for it thus far. None of the deals has delivered the blockbuster in cancer that management has vowed to find as it seeks to pivot away from HIV. The upshot is that the stock is one of the cheapest in the large-cap biotech and pharma sector.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}