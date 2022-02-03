New Delhi: Fast moving consumer goods company Gillette India Ltd., has commenced marketing and sales of its personal grooming brand Braun in India.

The addition of Braun adds a range of male and female grooming products like electric shavers, trimmers, epilators, Intense Pulse Light hair removal devices, and hair care devices to the company’s existing portfolio of brands such as Gillette, Oral B, King C Gillette in India, it said in a statement.

Braun, a subsidiary of Procter & Gamble was founded in Germany in 1921; it sells electric grooming appliances. Braun was earlier imported in India through a distributor. The brand will now be sold and marketed in India through a P&G India entity; marketing will be more localized for the Indian market.

Braun products will be available on e-commerce platforms. Demand for grooming products in the country surged as mobility restrictions pushed consumers to shift grooming routines in-home. Companies expect this trend to continue even as salons open.

“The latest addition of Braun, which is world renowned for incredible precision, good design and innovative technology, will enable us to better serve the Indian consumers with devices that help in creating a perfect look. With a robust portfolio comprising of blades and razors, electric trimmers and stylers, beard care products and hair removal devices, our company is well positioned to cater to the needs of every Indian consumer," said Madhusudan Gopalan, managing director, Gillette India.

Recently, the company launched its global King C Gillette line in India that includes precision tools and quality care products for men.

In the financial year 2020-21, Gillette India reported a revenue of ₹2,009.42 crore.

