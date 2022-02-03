Gillette India to market and sell Braun grooming products in India

“The latest addition of Braun, which is world renowned for incredible precision, good design and innovative technology, will enable us to better serve the Indian consumers with devices that help in creating a perfect look. With a robust portfolio comprising of blades and razors, electric trimmers and stylers, beard care products and hair removal devices, our company is well positioned to cater to the needs of every Indian consumer," said Madhusudan Gopalan, managing director, Gillette India.