Gin maker Nao Spirits forays into premium rum biz
New Delhi: Gin-maker Nao Spirits and Beverages Pvt. Ltd has forayed into premium rums with Pipa-Rum de Goa. The spiced rum, priced at ₹3,000, will initially be available in Goa, and will subsequently be marketed in other states, the company backed by United Spirits, said.