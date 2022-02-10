NEW DELHI: Giottus Cryptocurrency Exchange has launched two investment features for crypto investors and enthusiasts. First is Baskets, an expert-curated thematic investment feature, which augments an investor’s portfolio in the long run. Second is a systematic investment plan (SIP) feature to automate and schedule regular purchases of popular crypto assets.

Investors would be able to start investing with as little as ₹100. Both products are designed to help investors expand their crypto portfolio with smarter and safer investment options.

Baskets are curated by experts and research analysts. Investors will be able to buy a selection of crypto assets with one click. These assets, conceptualized based on the themes they represent, have immense growth potential. Themes such as DeFi, metaverse, gaming, and meme coins are already popular among Indian investors. Baskets are specifically designed to meet this demand.

DeFi refers to the decentralized financial services built on top of distributed blockchain networks with no central intermediaries such as banks, custodians and exchanges. Examples of DeFi protocols include decentralised exchanges, decentralised borrowing and lending platforms as well as stablecoins.

Metaverse refers to a convergence of physical, augmented, and virtual reality in a shared online space.

A memecoin is typically a cryptocurrency that is associated with some theme, often as a joke rather than a serious product.

SIP is a method of beating volatility in an emerging market like crypto. It helps in building a strong portfolio with optimized cost. Starting at Re 1 per buy, investors can schedule their SIP on an hourly, daily, weekly, or monthly basis on the Giottus platform.

Commenting on the launches, Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus, said, “We believe that this is an opportune time for us to launch two exciting and innovative products–Baskets and SIP–to help customers build a diversified crypto portfolio. They are conceptualised to ease every investor’s predicament in terms of choosing the right set of crypto assets and timing their trades. We intend to add more product offerings soon, including fixed deposits and staking, that will make our platform a comprehensive suite of financial products for the savvy crypto investor."

Both the products are currently available on Giottus’ mobile apps and website.

