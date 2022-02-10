Giottus Cryptocurrency Exchange launches two investment features

Commenting on the launches, Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus, said, “We believe that this is an opportune time for us to launch two exciting and innovative products–Baskets and SIP–to help customers build a diversified crypto portfolio. They are conceptualised to ease every investor’s predicament in terms of choosing the right set of crypto assets and timing their trades. We intend to add more product offerings soon, including fixed deposits and staking, that will make our platform a comprehensive suite of financial products for the savvy crypto investor."