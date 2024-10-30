GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke praises India for fastest growing developer community, says ‘rise as a global tech titan is…’

Thomas Dohmke, CEO of GitHub, has praised India for the “fastest-growing developer population” among countries. In a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Dohmke noted that “India's rise as a global tech titan is inexorable”.

“Of course, I have to show some love to India. Now the fastest growing developer population on the planet, India's rise as a global tech titan is inexorable,” Dohmke wrote.

Also Read | Elon Musk buys secret property worth ₹300 crore for his 11 children

The post had a infographic which stated that India's contribution to all projects on GitHub stood at 5.2 billion, with 108 million new repositories in 2024. While not specified, he was likely using data from GitHub's user base to make the post.

“India's developers have gone a leap further: they're increasingly using AI to build AI. India has the second-highest number of contributors to public generative AI projects. This makes it evermore likely the next great AI multinational is borne on the continent,” he added.

Also Read | Bitcoin teases record high near $74,000, ETF inflow continues

About Octoverse GitHub is a developer platform that allows developers to create, store, manage, and share their code. In a recent report titled ‘Octoverse’, the company noted growth from the India market, according to a ANI report.

The Octoverse report expects India to have the world's largest developer population on GitHub by 2028, as well as across Africa and Latin America. It added that there was a 59 per cent surge in the number of contributions to generative AI projects on GitHub in 2024 and a 98 per cent increase in the number of projects — mentioning India as a major contributor country in its projects.

The report added that India is on track to surpass the United States in number of developers on GitHub by 2028, adding that the country has the fastest-growing developer community.

"India prioritises open source software and introduced the National Education Policy of 2020, which requires schools to include coding and AI in student curriculum. And notably, a recent study from the learning platform Udemy found that GitHub is one of the most sought-after skills in India, comparable to English grammar skills," the company added in the report underscoring the potential of the country due to various government-run schemes.

As per GitHub, it has seen a 95 per cent increase in year-over-year contributions to generative AI projects on its platform, which shows the company's impressively growing business in the country.