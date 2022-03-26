Glance InMobi (“Glance"), a Singapore-based consumer internet company, has acquired Indian gaming company Gambit Sports Pvt Ltd. (“Gambit") - to accelerate its ambition of building the biggest platform for NFT-based live gaming experiences for Gen-Z, across markets.
The tie-up brings together Glance’s scale and locks screen-centric innovation with Gambit’s expertise and understanding of the gaming ecosystem. At present, Glance Games - Glance’s lock screen gaming platform - has more than 45 million monthly active users across Asia. Also, around 70% of its users are in the age group of 18 to 34, while over 40% of its gamers are female.
“Gaming is the most exciting content category across the world today and Gen-Z spends more time on gaming than on any other activity online," said Piyush Shah, Co-founder of InMobi Group and President and COO, Glance.
“Giving users live, connected, interactive gaming experiences on the lock screen is key to Glance’s vision of building the world’s largest live internet platform. We also aim to launch creator-led NFTs for live gaming which will generate unique ‘play-to-earn’ and ‘play-to-own’ possibilities for the entire gaming ecosystem," Shah added.
Said Yashashvi Takallapalli, Co-founder and CEO, of Gambit, “We have already started seeing great traction for live gaming on Glance. For instance, over 10 million users watch live game streams on Glance every week now. With Glance and Gambit’s combined strengths and our belief that there is a game for every person, we envision doubling the number of monthly active gamers on Glance Games in the next year."
With the acquisition, Glance will leverage Gambit’s expertise to launch highly engaging live gaming experiences including tournaments, game shows, game streaming, and multi-player games on the lock screen.
Also, Gambit will enable Glance to launch multiple casual-to-mid-core games that can be enjoyed by diverse sets of gamers.
Further, in the coming quarters, Glance also plans to launch NFTs in live gaming. This will potentially enable creators, streamers, and developers to monetize through assets and NFT-based game creation while giving gamers unique experiences that they love.
Last month, Glance had signed an agreement to raise $200 million funding from Jio Platforms to accelerate its global expansion. The company also entered into a business partnership with Jio through which Glance’s lock screen platform will be integrated into JioPhone Next smartphones. This integration is expected to further boost the reach of Glance Games.
Co-founded in 2015 by Yashashvi Takallapalli, Gaurav Konar, Ranaveer Sankieneni, and Deepak Venkatramani, Gambit owns and operates Nostragamus (Nostra Pro). This is a highly popular gaming platform with fantasy sports, poker, rummy, quiz, and hyper-casual games. Over 100 million games have been played on the Nostragamus platform, and it has close to 10 million registered users.