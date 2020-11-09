Gland Pharma IPO starts slow subscribed 4.5% on day 1

Mumbai: The ₹6,480-crore IPO of Gland Pharma was subscribed 4.5% on the first day of bidding.

Gland Pharma will be the first company to be listed on the Indian exchanges with a Chinese promoter. Fosun acquired a 74% stake in Gland Pharma in 2017 for over $1.1 billion. It was the largest acquisition of an Indian company by a Chinese firm.

The public issue received bids for 12.69 lakh equity shares against IPO size of over 3.02 crore equity shares, the data available on the exchanges showe. It will be the only listed player in the pure formulations space in India.

The qualified institutional buyers did not bid today, while non-institutional investors subscribed 1% and retail investors subscribed 8%.

The public issue consists a fresh issue of ₹1,250 crore and an offer for sale of over 3.48 crore equity shares by promoters and selling shareholders. The price band for the issue has been fixed at ₹1,490-1,500 per share.

GEPL Capital said “The offer is priced at price to equity of around 18.52 times on annualized EPS of the quarter ended June 2020. Gland Pharma is one of the biggest pharma IPOs. The company has a focus on complex injectables which has high entry barriers and strategic partnerships to penetrate new markets like China which can prove to be a lucrative opportunity for the company,"

Gland Pharma, which is promoted by Shanghai Fosun Pharma, sells its products primarily under a business to business (B2B) model in over 60 countries as of June 2020, including the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, India and the Rest of the world.

Analysts at Nirmal Bang in a note said "The issue price commands price to equity of 31.7 times FY20 and 19.5x Q1FY21 annualized earnings at the upper price of band of ₹1490-1500. However, going forward the higher revenue growth, improving profitability would make it a better choice among peers. The brokerage recommends subscribe to the issue for long term gains.

ICICI Securites in its IPO note said "With benefits of being an an out and out integrated injectable/ophthal manufacturer and B2B functionary combined, Gland offers a compelling proposition with its unblemished regulatory track record and customer stickiness besides long-standing manufacturing pedigree, justifying premium valuation. The brokerage has a subscribe recommendation to the issue.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd, Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt Ltd, Haitong Securities India Pvt Ltd and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt Ltd are the book running lead managers to the IPO.

