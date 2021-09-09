Gland Pharma management on Covid vaccine opportunity

A higher proportion of new drugs being developed now are Biologics v/s the past. It is looking at working with innovators and Biosimilar companies for CDMO opportunities. To enter this segment, it is looking to leverage its recent contract to supply Sputnik V vaccine to RDIF. “Given its experience in the CDMO segment, via the B2B Injectables business model, Gland is in a strong position to grow this segment meaningfully over the next 3-4 years, ahead of any other competitor in India," Motilal said.