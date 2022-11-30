Gland Pharma’s European acquisition to enhance reach, offerings

Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities expect Cenexi to constitute 25%, 15% of the combined entity’s FY2024 sales and Ebitda respectively. However, they said, apart from higher scale, they see limited benefits from this deal for Gland. The concerns of the analysts are around Cenexi’s flat sales growth. Also given the European manufacturing base, the company's margin is unlikely to scale up to Gland’s level even in the long run, feel analysts at Kotak Institutional equities.