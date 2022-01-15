Glaxo rejects $68 billion Unilever bid for consumer business

The dental business is the main draw in Glaxo’s consumer portfolio, offering the biggest growth as almost all other businesses and brands are either losing momentum or growing slowly, the people said. TThe consumer health unit took on its current shape in 2019 after a deal with Pfizer Inc., which retains a minority stake. Glaxo said that it expects the unit “to deliver annual organic sales growth in the range of 4%-6% over the medium term."

