GlaxoSmithKline PLC has agreed to buy Sierra Oncology Inc. for $1.9 billion, in a deal that will boost the British pharmaceutical giant’s cancer drug pipeline.

The deal centers on a drug called momelotinib, which treats patients with a rare type of bone marrow cancer called myelofibrosis who have developed anemia. Glaxo expects the treatment, which Sierra plans to submit to the Food and Drug Administration for review in the coming weeks, to start generating sales next year.

Glaxo said Wednesday it would pay $55 a share for San Mateo, Calif.-based Sierra—a 39% premium on its closing price Tuesday. Sierra also has other treatments targeting rare forms of cancer in early-stage development.

Glaxo is betting on cancer medicines as part of a yearslong shake-up under Chief Executive Emma Walmsley to pivot the company toward higher value drugs. Since taking the helm five years ago, she has plowed more investment into research and snapped up promising drugs.

The company also plans to spin off its large consumer-healthcare business in July. The unit, recently rebranded Haleon, sells drugstore staples including Sensodyne toothpaste and Panadol painkillers.

The changes come as Ms. Walmsley faces pressure from activist investor Elliott Management Corp. to improve Glaxo’s performance.

Ms. Walmsley has told investors that her efforts to bolster Glaxo’s drug pipeline should start paying off from this year. Glaxo expects sales of prescription drugs and vaccines to hit at least £33 billion, the equivalent of $43 billion, by 2031, compared with £24.5 billion in 2021.

Glaxo already sells a drug for multiple myeloma, another form of blood cancer. Luke Miels, Glaxo’s chief commercial officer, said that around three-quarters of the doctors who treat multiple myeloma also treat myelofibrosis.

Mr. Miels said the dominant treatment for myelofibrosis is a drug called Jakafi sold by Novartis AG and Incyte Corp. Jakafi can cause anemia and lead patients to stop treatment. Mr. Miels said momelotinib was well-placed as a follow-on treatment option for patients who develop anemia from Jakafi or similar treatments. Glaxo said around 40% of myelofibrosis patients already have anemia when diagnosed and almost all go on to develop the condition.

“If you’re anemic this drug works incredibly well," said Mr. Miels. “The treatments you’ve got tend to exacerbate anemia. This has the opposite effect."

The deal caps off a roller coaster journey for momelotinib, which Gilead Sciences Inc. sold to Sierra in 2018 after the drug flopped in a trial pitting it against Jakafi. Sierra’s subsequent trials found that momelotinib could benefit the subset of patients with anemia.

Momelotinib was shown in clinical trials to significantly reduce symptoms of anemia in patients with myelofibrosis. It also reduced the need for blood transfusions. Analysts expect the drug to generate peak annual sales of around $630 million by 2030.

