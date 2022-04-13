Glaxo to buy cancer-drug maker for $1.9 billion

Mr. Miels said the dominant treatment for myelofibrosis is a drug called Jakafi sold by Novartis AG and Incyte Corp. Jakafi can cause anemia and lead patients to stop treatment. Mr. Miels said momelotinib was well-placed as a follow-on treatment option for patients who develop anemia from Jakafi or similar treatments. Glaxo said around 40% of myelofibrosis patients already have anemia when diagnosed and almost all go on to develop the condition.