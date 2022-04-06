Glaxo to curb drugstore staples in Russia as it walks ethical tightrope

Mr. Zelensky has also directed criticism at the industry. In a speech in mid-March, he named Sanofi, Bayer AG and J&J, alongside several businesses from other sectors, as companies that he claimed “still sponsor Russia’s military machine" and, in his opinion, should have left the Russian market immediately. Those companies didn’t comment on the speech but pointed to the actions they have taken to curtail activity in Russia and donate humanitarian aid to Ukraine.