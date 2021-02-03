GlaxoSmithKline, CureVac to make Covid vaccines targeting new variants

U.K.-based drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline and Germany’s CureVac say they plan to collaborate on a new generation of vaccines targeting emerging variants of COVID-19.
U.K.-based drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline and Germany’s CureVac say they plan to collaborate on a new generation of vaccines targeting emerging variants of COVID-19.
The announcement comes as public health experts around the world raise concerns about mutations in the virus that may make existing vaccines less effective.
3 min read . 01:51 PM IST
1 min read . 01:55 PM IST
3 min read . 01:38 PM IST
3 min read . 01:36 PM IST
The announcement comes as public health experts around the world raise concerns about mutations in the virus that may make existing vaccines less effective.
3 min read . 01:51 PM IST
1 min read . 01:55 PM IST
3 min read . 01:38 PM IST
3 min read . 01:36 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading,
Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
“The increase in emerging variants with the potential to reduce the efficacy of first generation COVID-19 vaccines requires acceleration of efforts to develop vaccines against new variants to keep one step ahead of the pandemic,’’ the companies said in a statement Wednesday. “These next generation COVID-19 vaccines may either be used to protect people who have not been vaccinated before, or to serve as boosters in the event that COVID-19 immunity gained from an initial vaccination reduces over time.''
GSK says it will also help CureVac manufacture up to 100 million doses of its existing vaccine candidate this year.