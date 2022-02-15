LONDON : Commodities giant Glencore PLC made a provision of $1.5 billion to cover a series of regulatory investigations in the U.S., the U.K. and Brazil into allegations of bribery, saying it expected the probes that have for years bedeviled the company to be resolved this year.

In 2018, London-listed Glencore said it received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice demanding records related to its compliance with American antibribery and money-laundering laws in Congo, Nigeria and Venezuela.

The company has also said investigations have been opened by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the U.K.’s Serious Fraud Office and the Brazilian Federal Prosecutor’s Office.

Glencore has previously said it was cooperating with the probes and declined to comment further.

The update on the investigations came Tuesday as Glencore reported record earnings for 2021 on the back of higher commodity prices, and said it would return $4 billion to shareholders.

The $1.5 billion provision was Glencore’s “best estimate of what we believe the settlement amount will be," Chief Executive Gary Nagle told reporters on a call, adding that it was encouraging for the company.

Mr. Nagle declined to comment on whether he expected U.S. regulators to impose further sanctions, such as demanding the resignation of any executives. The heads of department and CEO who were in place during the period that regulators have been investigating have already left the company.

The investigations have proven costly for Glencore, weighing down its share price and racking up legal costs. For instance, legal costs for the first half of 2020 hit $56 million.

“We believe that with the main investigations quantified this will likely derisk the company from this ‘unknown known’ which has been an overhang for the company since 2018," Tyler Broda, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets, said in a note.

Glencore is still subject to investigations from Swiss and Dutch authorities.

