Glencore to buy remaining 18% stake in PolyMet Mining1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 07:49 PM IST
PolyMet Mining Corp Monday said it has accepted Glencore Plc's proposal to buy the remaining 18% stake in the company, gaining full control of the mine development company, for about $73 million, reported Reuters.
