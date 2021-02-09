Glenmark board to meet this week to consider buyback for Singapore-listed FCCBs

"...a meeting of the Board of Directors of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited will be held on February 12, 2021, to consider opportunistic tenders or buybacks of any part of its Singapore listed foreign currency convertible bonds, being, its USD 200 million (as on date outstanding USD 113.5 million) 2 per cent resettable onward starting equity-linked securities due June 28, 2022, issued in 2016 ("FCCBonds")...," the company said in a regulatory filing.

